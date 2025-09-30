Bombing kills 10 outside Pakistan border force compound

QUETTA, Pakistan: Militants detonated a car full of explosives outside a border force headquarters in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday (Sep 30), killing six civilians and four troops.

CCTV images shared with media show an open-backed van turning into the entrance of the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters in the city of Quetta before the explosion.

"The suicide bomber riding in a Suzuki van detonated the device, while five of his accomplices tried to enter into compound afterwards," said a senior local government official who requested anonymity.

"In an exchange of fire, all attackers were killed, while four FC personnel and six civilians also died."

No group has claimed the assault.