Pakistan limits outdoor activities, market hours to curb air pollution-related illness

LAHORE: Pakistan's Punjab province banned most outdoor activities and ordered shops, markets and malls in some areas to close early from Monday (Nov 11) to curb illnesses caused by intense air pollution.

The province has already closed educational institutions and public spaces like parks and zoos until Nov 17 in places including Lahore, the world's most polluted city in terms of air quality according to Swiss group IQAir's live ratings.

The districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala have seen an unprecedented rise in patients with respiratory diseases, eye and throat irritation, and pink eye disease, the Punjab government said in an order issued late on Sunday.

The new restrictions would also remain in force until Nov 17, it said.

"The spread of conjunctivitis/pink eye disease due to bacterial or viral infection, smoke, dust or chemical exposure is posing a serious and imminent threat to public health," it said.