Pakistan seeks oil deal with Russia as energy ministries hold talks, RIA reports

Russia and Pakistan are in talks on a potential oil-sector agreement, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told RIA news agency in remarks published on Tuesday (Dec 16).

"All of these areas are Russia’s strengths. And we would be very happy if Russia agreed on an agreement in this sector with Pakistan," Aurangzeb told RIA in an interview when asked about wider cooperation in exploration, production and refining between the two countries.

"At present, the issue is being discussed by the energy ministries of both sides."

Russia also discussed upgrading a refinery in Pakistan with Russian companies involved, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev had said in November.

Pakistan has stepped up engagement with Russia in recent years as Moscow sought new energy markets after Western sanctions over Ukraine, and Islamabad looked to lower import costs. Pakistan began buying Russian crude in 2023.

Aurangzeb also said Russia and Pakistan are looking into building another steel plant in Pakistan, RIA reported.