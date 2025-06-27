Passenger dragged off Thai Lion Air flight after row over emergency exit seat request

SINGAPORE: A passenger was dragged off a Thai Lion Air plane on Wednesday (Jun 25) after reportedly demanding a change of seats as his window seat did not have enough legroom.

The man became upset and got into a row with flight attendants after his request to be moved to an emergency exit seat was denied, according to the New York Post and People magazine. Such seats are more expensive as they typically provide more legroom compared to standard economy seats.

In a viral video posted on X, authorities were seen yanking the passenger, who was wearing a bright orange Garfield shirt, out of his seat. The man's arms were held together as he was dragged down the aisle and off the plane, with at least five people accompanying him.