Woman killed, 10 others injured after vehicle carrying Singapore tourists plunges into Penang ravine

BALIK PULAU, Penang: A Singaporean woman was killed and 10 other people were injured when a tourist van skidded before plunging into a ravine in Bukit Genting, Penang, on Sunday (Sep 24) night.

The ravine was more than 6m deep.

Nine Singaporeans were among the injured. The group's Malaysian driver was also injured.

Seri Balik Pulau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations chief N Prenavaran said that the station was alerted to a road accident at 8.20pm and rescuers were at the location 10 minutes later.

"On arrival at the location, it was found to be a hilly area where it was impossible for the fire engines to enter. As such, the firefighters were forced to climb the hill for 15 minutes with stretchers and emergency equipment," he told reporters.

"One woman was found to have died, seven were still trapped in the vehicle while three others were lifted to a safe place with the help of the public."

He added that fire personnel had to use special equipment to cut the dashboard and steering wheel of the van to extricate a female victim who was stuck next to the driver's seat.

"The operation ended at about 10.45pm after the last victim was removed," he said.

Meanwhile, southwest district police chief Superintentdent Kamarul Rizal Jenal said that there were 11 victims, eight women and three men. Ten were Singaporean tourists while the van driver was a local man.

He said that the victims had not been identified yet, but they were believed to be a group of elderly tourists who were on holiday in Penang.

"A woman was found dead at the scene and the other 10 injured victims were sent to Penang Hospital and Balik Pulau Hospital for treatment," he said.

The autopsy of the dead woman will be conducted on Monday, SUPT Kamarul said, adding that the cause of the accident was under investigation.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.