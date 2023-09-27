‘It veered off 90 degrees into the ravine’: Singaporean who survived Penang van crash recounts experience

PENANG: Moments before a fatal accident where a van carrying Singaporean tourists in Penang plunged into a more than 6m-deep ravine on Sunday (Sep 24), there were signs that something was wrong.

Mr Koh Soon Heng witnessed the nightmare unfolding.

"The engine stalled a few times. The driver tried starting it and it moved suddenly,” he told CNA.

“I was in front, seated in the middle behind the driver. I could see it very clearly. The driver was about to hit the corners, then the van touched the curb and it veered off 90 degrees into the ravine.”

As the van flipped over, a power cable broke its fall. The van had also caught an old durian tree that prevented it from falling further down, he said.

Mr Koh recounted how he carefully crawled out to avoid being electrocuted. Ten others were trapped in the van, including the Malaysian driver.

He and his wife sustained minor injuries on their arms and legs.