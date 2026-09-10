Philippines deploys vessels as rescuers seek access to burned ferry

MANILA: The Philippines has deployed coast guard, military and civilian vessels in a race to find survivors on a smouldering passenger-and-cargo ferry off the western island of Palawan, after a fire on board killed at least five people and left more than 80 missing.

Drone footage released by the Coast Guard showed the blackened ferry surrounded by clear blue-green waters, with the vessel still generating smoke hours after the fire broke out on Wednesday (Sep 9) night.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said thick smoke continued to billow from the vessel, while extreme heat and the risk of explosions prevented rescuers from boarding.

So far, 43 people, including two Chilean nationals, have been rescued from the ferry, which was on a voyage from Baseco in Manila to Coron, a popular tourist destination in Palawan known for its diving sites and island-hopping attractions.

Cayabyab said the Coast Guard had deployed two 44m vessels and three smaller craft, while army rescue boats, local fishermen and private resort owners had joined the search since Wednesday night. One military aircraft was also on standby, she said.

At least one survivor reported hearing a loud explosion from the cargo hold before the blaze spread rapidly through the ferry, Cayabyab told a press conference. The survivor described it as a powerful blast, but authorities have yet to determine what caused it, she said.

Cayabyab said some survivors pulled from the sea were not wearing life jackets, suggesting passengers may have jumped overboard as the fire spread.