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Philippines deploys vessels as rescuers seek access to burned ferry
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Philippines deploys vessels as rescuers seek access to burned ferry

So far, 43 people, including two Chilean nationals, have been rescued from the ferry.

Philippines deploys vessels as rescuers seek access to burned ferry

This screengrab of the handout video from the Philippine Coast Guard taken on Sep 9, 2026 and received on Sep 10, 2026, shows the ferry that caught fire off Palawan. (Photo: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard)

10 Sep 2026 08:13AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2026 05:19PM)
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MANILA: The Philippines has deployed coast guard, military and civilian vessels in a race to find survivors on a smouldering passenger-and-cargo ferry off the western island of Palawan, after a fire on board killed at least five people and left more than 80 missing.

Drone footage released by the Coast Guard showed the blackened ferry surrounded by clear blue-green waters, with the vessel still generating smoke hours after the fire broke out on Wednesday (Sep 9) night.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said thick smoke continued to billow from the vessel, while extreme heat and the risk of explosions prevented rescuers from boarding.

So far, 43 people, including two Chilean nationals, have been rescued from the ferry, which was on a voyage from Baseco in Manila to Coron, a popular tourist destination in Palawan known for its diving sites and island-hopping attractions.

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Cayabyab said the Coast Guard had deployed two 44m vessels and three smaller craft, while army rescue boats, local fishermen and private resort owners had joined the search since Wednesday night. One military aircraft was also on standby, she said.

At least one survivor reported hearing a loud explosion from the cargo hold before the blaze spread rapidly through the ferry, Cayabyab told a press conference. The survivor described it as a powerful blast, but authorities have yet to determine what caused it, she said.

Cayabyab said some survivors pulled from the sea were not wearing life jackets, suggesting passengers may have jumped overboard as the fire spread.

This handout photo from the Philippine Coast Guard taken on Sep 9, 2026, and received on Sep 10, 2026, shows volunteer fisherfolk assisting the survivors from the ferry that caught fire off Palawan. (Photo: AFP/Philippine Coast Guard)

VESSEL PASSED SAFETY INSPECTIONS

According to the vessel's manifest, the ferry was carrying 117 passengers and 17 crew members and had a maximum capacity of 330 people. Cayabyab said the vessel had passed safety inspections.

It was also carrying five motorcycles, an electric vehicle, a forklift, a pickup truck and mostly cargo goods, she said.

The Coast Guard will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the fire, Cayabyab said. Asked whether authorities were looking at possible sabotage or a terrorist attack, she said it was too early to draw conclusions and that the investigation was ongoing.

The vessel's owner, Atienza Inter-Island Ferries, said it was fully cooperating with government authorities investigating the incident.

"We are working around the clock and have mobilised all available resources to manage this crisis," the company said in a statement, adding it was committed to transparency as the investigation progressed.

Ferry travel is a common mode of transport in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, where millions of people rely on boats to travel between provinces.

The country has a patchy maritime safety record, and many previous ferry disasters have been linked to overcrowding, rough weather and lax enforcement of safety regulations.

Source: Reuters/fh/rk

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