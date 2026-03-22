Philippines allows temporary use of dirtier fuel amid Middle East crisis

MANILA: The Philippines has allowed the temporary and limited use of a cheaper but dirtier type of fuel to ensure supply as it finds ways to cope with the impact of the Middle East crisis.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said only vehicles from model year 2015 and earlier, traditional jeepneys, power plants and generators, and the marine and shipping sectors would be allowed to use Euro-II compliant petroleum products.

"The measure is intended to help maintain a continuous, adequate and accessible fuel supply, while allowing limited flexibility for sectors that may be affected," the DOE said in a statement.

It ordered oil companies that will be offering Euro II fuels to maintain segregation from Euro IV across storage, transport and retail systems.

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Manila switched to cleaner Euro-IV compliant fuels from Euro-II in 2016. Euro-IV fuels, which remain in force, have sulphur content of 50 parts per million (ppm) versus 500 ppm for Euro-II fuels.