Asia

Philippines' Marcos says China 'misinterpreted' his comments on Taiwan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., delivers his State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday, Jul 28, 2025. (File photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

11 Aug 2025 12:14PM
MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday (Aug 11) that Beijing has "misinterpreted" his comments saying Manila will be inevitably drawn in to a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt.

China accused Marcos of "playing with fire" after the Philippine leader said during a visit to India that "there is no way that the Philippines can stay out of it" due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.

"We are, I think for propaganda purposes, misinterpreted," Marcos told a press briefing.

"I'm a little bit perplexed why it would be characterized as such, as playing with fire," he added.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marcos said Filipinos working and living in Taiwan will have to be evacuated if a conflict does arise but maintained that he wishes to avoid confrontation and war.

Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data.

"War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say," Marcos said.

Marcos' comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing's sweeping claims in the region, saying they had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.

Source: Reuters/lh

