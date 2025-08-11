Philippines' Marcos says China 'misinterpreted' his comments on Taiwan

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday (Aug 11) that Beijing has "misinterpreted" his comments saying Manila will be inevitably drawn in to a conflict between China and Taiwan should one erupt.

China accused Marcos of "playing with fire" after the Philippine leader said during a visit to India that "there is no way that the Philippines can stay out of it" due to its proximity to the democratically governed island.

"We are, I think for propaganda purposes, misinterpreted," Marcos told a press briefing.

"I'm a little bit perplexed why it would be characterized as such, as playing with fire," he added.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marcos said Filipinos working and living in Taiwan will have to be evacuated if a conflict does arise but maintained that he wishes to avoid confrontation and war.

Over a hundred thousand Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, according to Philippine government data.

"War over Taiwan will drag the Philippines kicking and screaming into the conflict. That is what I was trying to say," Marcos said.

Marcos' comments come at a time of heightened tensions between Manila and Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

A 2016 ruling of an international arbitral tribunal voided Beijing's sweeping claims in the region, saying they had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.