How much has Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr advanced his country’s renewable energy ambitions?

BATAAN, Philippines: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr inherited a coal-dependent Philippine power generation mix from his predecessors when he took office a year ago.

Since then, he has made renewable energy one of the priorities for the country, opening up the sector to foreign investors. A rule that energy assets need to be owned by Filipinos was eased in late 2022, allowing more foreign companies to enter the Philippines' energy sector.

As a result, the country will see a 15-fold increase in combined solar and wind power by 2030.

But the Philippines still relies heavily on coal, which accounted for nearly 60 per cent of its electricity generation in 2022. Renewable energy, oil-based and natural gas power generation trail behind.

People in the Philippines have a history of paying some of the highest electricity rates in Southeast Asia, ranking second in this region and third across Asia.