Philippines begins clean-up after powerful twin quakes

MANAY, Philippines: Dazed survivors of a pair of major earthquakes in the southern Philippines awoke on Saturday (Oct 11) to scenes of devastation, after hundreds of aftershocks rocked the region overnight.

Many coastal residents of Mindanao island had slept outdoors, fearful of being crushed to death by aftershocks of the 7.4- and 6.7-magnitude quakes that struck off the coast within hours of each other on Friday.

Philippine authorities said at least eight people were killed.

Officials described damage to roads, bridges, schools and other public infrastructure as "minimal" but have yet to determine how many people lost their homes.

In Manay, a Mindanao municipality of 40,000, people were removing debris and sweeping up broken glass from homes and other buildings on Saturday.

"Our small house and our small store were destroyed," resident Ven Lupogan told AFP.

"We have nowhere to sleep. There's no electricity. We have nothing to eat."

The destruction came less than two weeks after a 6.9-magnitude quake struck the central Philippine island of Cebu, killing 75 people and wrecking about 72,000 houses.

"Most likely housing repair needs," civil defence office deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro told AFP when asked about the main long-term needs of quake survivors.

"We're going to give everything that we can provide to the province and municipalities that were affected," Public Works Minister Vince Dizon told reporters during a visit to Manay's heavily damaged government hospital.

Patients lay on beds outside waiting for treatment after having been wheeled out on Friday because government engineers said the building had been structurally compromised.

Dizon said they were considering putting up tent hospitals.