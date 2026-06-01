Philippine senator arrested in flood control scandal

MANILA: Philippine police arrested a lawmaker on Monday (Jun 1) over a multi-billion dollar graft scandal, making him the highest-ranking government official held in the case that caused mass protests in the country.

Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada's detention came nearly a year after revelations over massive corruption in flood control projects - a matter with serious consequences in a country pummelled every year by major typhoons.

Several construction firm owners, government officials and politicians have been accused of pocketing funds from the projects, but this is the first time a sitting lawmaker was arrested over the scandal.

Estrada rejected the charges against him as "nonsense" and a ploy to get him to switch sides in a bitterly divided Senate.

A special anti-graft court ordered his arrest Monday, days after Estrada, son of former Philippine president Joseph Estrada, was charged with plunder, defined in the Philippines as large-scale corruption.

Graft has long been a problem in the Philippines but the flood control case has stood out due to the sums involved.

A government prosecutor accused him of inserting flood control project allocations in the 2025 national budget that allowed him to amass a kickback of over 573 million pesos (US$9.2 million).

Plunder is punishable by life imprisonment and defendants are not entitled to bail.