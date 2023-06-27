Philippine police rescue more than 1,000 alleged trafficking victims, including Singaporeans

MANILA: Philippine police said on Tuesday (Jun 27) they have rescued more than 1,000 people allegedly trafficked into the country to work for an online casino in Manila.

Chinese, Vietnamese, Singaporean and Malaysian victims were among those found when police raided buildings in the capital on Monday night.

Police said the alleged victims had accepted jobs posted on Facebook to work in the Philippines as "assistants in online gaming".

Seven buildings were raided and at least 1,190 foreigners and 1,525 Filipinos were rescued, said Michelle Sabino, a spokeswoman for the Philippine National Police's anti-cybercrime group.

Police are also investigating if the workers participated in love scams or cryptocurrency scams, said Sabino.