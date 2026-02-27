Philippines, Japan, US hold joint military drills in South China Sea

MANILA: The navies of the Philippines, the US and Japan trained alongside each other in the South China Sea this week to ramp up cooperation among the military allies, the Philippines' armed forces said on Friday (Feb 27).

Since 2023, the Philippines has worked with a number of countries to assert its rights and maritime entitlements in the South China Sea.

China claims most of the resource-rich waterway, rejecting a 2016 arbitral award that has voided its historical claims to the area.

In a statement, the Philippine military said the joint activity "underscores the sustained commitment of partner forces to enhance interoperability, reinforce maritime security, and improve Maritime Domain Awareness in the region".

The Philippines deployed its Antonio Luna frigate, helicopters and fighter jets to the joint drills. Japan deployed a P-3 Orion aircraft while the US sent guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey and a Poseidon plane.

Exercises included replenishment at sea, joint air patrols, fly-bys and communications check exercises.

The Philippines also held similar exercises with Australia and the US on Feb 15 and 16.