Philippine Red Cross prepares for yet another powerful typhoon after Kalmaegi

The Philippine Red Cross is racing to clear debris and deliver aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi brought widespread destruction to central Philippines, while also bracing for another potentially stronger storm, said the humanitarian organisation’s chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.

“It looks like it's going to be a very, very big one,” he told CNA's Asia First programme on Friday (Nov 7). “We're contacting all our people … to prepare and make sure that we can help people evacuate to safer areas.”

Forecasters have warned that tropical storm Fung-wong could hit the Philippines this weekend.

Fung-wong, known as Uwan in the Philippines, could swell to 1,400km in diameter before making landfall in northern Aurora province or nearby regions.

Evacuation centres are being readied and families living along coastal areas are being urged to prepare for possible relocation.