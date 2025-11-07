Philippine Red Cross prepares for yet another powerful typhoon after Kalmaegi
The country is struggling to recover from the aftermath of Kalmaegi, which has killed more than 180 people.
The Philippine Red Cross is racing to clear debris and deliver aid after Typhoon Kalmaegi brought widespread destruction to central Philippines, while also bracing for another potentially stronger storm, said the humanitarian organisation’s chairman and CEO Richard Gordon.
“It looks like it's going to be a very, very big one,” he told CNA's Asia First programme on Friday (Nov 7). “We're contacting all our people … to prepare and make sure that we can help people evacuate to safer areas.”
Forecasters have warned that tropical storm Fung-wong could hit the Philippines this weekend.
Fung-wong, known as Uwan in the Philippines, could swell to 1,400km in diameter before making landfall in northern Aurora province or nearby regions.
Evacuation centres are being readied and families living along coastal areas are being urged to prepare for possible relocation.
CALL FOR MORE RESOURCES
Gordon said the Red Cross urgently needs more resources to deliver essential supplies and bring in heavy equipment, such as payloaders, to help clear debris.
“We're very quick to move and make sure that the funds that we get are delivered,” he added.
He noted that such disasters are becoming increasingly frequent, underscoring the need for the Red Cross to strengthen its volunteer network, logistics, and communication systems.
Gordon added that his teams have been working tirelessly under harsh conditions, facing floods, strong winds and extensive damage.
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year.
The country is still reeling from the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, which has killed more than 180 people and left at least 135 missing since making landfall on Tuesday.
It was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the nation this year.
Weather experts warn that a few more storms could be expected before the year ends.
“It's been a terrifying typhoon. Right now, we're still trying to sort out all the debris,” said Gordon, noting that relief operations are gaining momentum.
“People don't have any water or power in most areas, so we're trying to fix up the situation as fast as we can. Food is also an issue. We are distributing food through food trucks.”
NATIONWIDE EMERGENCY DECLARED
In response to the devastation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of national emergency on Thursday. He visited Cebu, the hardest-hit central province, on Friday to assess the damage firsthand.
“The whole country is on code blue,” said Gordon. The alert status means the nation's health department has been placed on heightened alert. He added that the Red Cross continues to coordinate closely with the authorities to ensure aid reaches affected communities swiftly.
“The Red Cross has had its fair share in helping the government and cooperating with the government in many of these challenges, and we have been successful doing that.”
Kalmaegi’s aftermath has also renewed public anger over alleged corruption in flood control projects. Some were reportedly substandard or never built.
An ongoing probe into the bogus projects has implicated several government officials and lawmakers.
Gordon, a former Philippine senator, stressed the importance of accountability to rebuild public trust, noting that citizens are becoming increasingly vocal “to ensure the government stays on the straight and narrow path”.