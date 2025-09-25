Philippines cancels classes, flights as new storm looms

MANILA: The Philippines shut schools and scrapped flights on Thursday (Sep 25) as a fresh storm threatened to hit just days after a super typhoon killed nine people in the archipelago.

Severe Tropical Storm Bualoi is forecast to intensify into a typhoon on Friday and then slam into the southern end of the Philippines' largest island, Luzon.

"Widespread flooding and landslides in mountainous areas are possible," Benison Estareja from the nation's weather service told a briefing.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, putting millions of people in disaster-prone areas in a state of constant poverty.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful as the world warms due to the effects of human-driven climate change.

Authorities warned of a "high risk of life-threatening storm surge" of up to 3m with the coming storm.

The Philippine Coast Guard said around 1,500 people were stranded in ports of Bicol, the region where the typhoon is forecast to hit.