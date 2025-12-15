Philippines to protest China's actions that injured Filipino fishermen in South China Sea

MANILA: The Philippines said on Monday (Dec 15) it will protest the Chinese coast guard's "harassment and endangerment" of Filipino fishermen in a South China Sea shoal last week.

Three Filipino fishermen were injured and two fishing vessels damaged when Chinese coast guard ships blasted water cannon and cut their anchor lines near Sabina Shoal on Friday, Manila's coast guard said over the weekend.

The Philippines said it was alarmed by the actions of China's coast guard, saying the use of water cannon and dangerous manoeuvres that cause injury and damage "cannot be justified".

"The Philippines will undertake the appropriate diplomatic response and register its strong objection to these actions and demand that China cease such aggressive acts," the Philippines' maritime council said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Friday, China's coast guard said it had driven away multiple Philippine vessels and taken "control measures". The Philippines said that the Chinese statement was "deeply troubling".

"We call on the CCG, in particular, to act responsibly, adhere to international standards of conduct, and place the preservation of life at sea above actions that sow fear and endanger civilians," the council said.

Treaty ally, the United States, has also condemned China's use of water cannon and the cutting of anchor lines of Filipino fishermen.

"We stand with our Philippine allies as they confront China's provocative actions and increasingly dangerous tactics against its neighbours, which undermine regional stability," US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

Sabina Shoal, which China refers to as Xianbin Reef and the Philippines as the Escoda Shoal, lies in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone 150km west of Palawan province.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a waterway carrying more than US$3 trillion of annual commerce. The areas Beijing claims cut into the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

An international arbitral tribunal ruled in 2016 that Beijing's sweeping claims had no basis under international law, a decision China rejects.