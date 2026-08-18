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2 dead in school shooting in southern Philippines
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2 dead in school shooting in southern Philippines

The two dead are students, one of whom was the gunman, said Zamboanga Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso.

2 dead in school shooting in southern Philippines

Security guards keep watch as vehicles exit the Ateneo de Zamboanga University following a shooting incident in Zamboanga, southern Philippines on Aug 18, 2026. (Photo: AP)

18 Aug 2026 10:23AM (Updated: 18 Aug 2026 10:42AM)
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MANILA: Two people died in a school shooting in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga on Tuesday (Aug 18).

In a statement on Facebook, Ateneo de Zamboanga University said it "is saddened by the incident that happened today" and confirmed the two fatalities.

Both of the people who died were students, one of whom was the gunman, Zamboanga Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio.

Regional police spokesperson Major Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus, but she could not immediately provide other details.

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"We are coordinating with authorities for the full report with full details to be provided as soon as possible," the university said.

"We have already coordinated with parents and guardians to pick up their children and the university has ensured the safety of those remaining on campus."

The school added that it also set up official communication channels and will relay information to the public as soon as possible.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rk

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Philippines school shooting
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