2 dead in school shooting in southern Philippines

MANILA: Two people died in a school shooting in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga on Tuesday (Aug 18).

In a statement on Facebook, Ateneo de Zamboanga University said it "is saddened by the incident that happened today" and confirmed the two fatalities.

Both of the people who died were students, one of whom was the gunman, Zamboanga Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio.

Regional police spokesperson Major Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus, but she could not immediately provide other details.

"We are coordinating with authorities for the full report with full details to be provided as soon as possible," the university said.

"We have already coordinated with parents and guardians to pick up their children and the university has ensured the safety of those remaining on campus."

The school added that it also set up official communication channels and will relay information to the public as soon as possible.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom.