Philippines summons China's envoy over remarks conveying 'threat'
China's ambassador to the Philippines said last week that Beijing would "easily win" a conflict between the countries, leading to calls for his expulsion.
MANILA: The Philippine foreign ministry on Monday (Oct 19) summoned China's ambassador to express its "serious concern and strong objection" about remarks by the envoy that it said conveyed a threat of the use of force.
Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro summoned Ambassador Jing Quan and told him comments he made to media last week were "provocative and unacceptable", the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Jing had told reporters that China would "easily win" a conflict between the countries, but Beijing would not use force because "we love peace".
The row followed a series of incidents involving the militaries and coast guards of the two neighbours occurring in disputed areas of the South China Sea.
Beijing claims most of the strategic waterway despite an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.
Reacting to Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro's labelling Beijing a regional "troublemaker", Jing told reporters last week that Manila should "feel fortunate" it had a neighbour like China.
"If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace," he said after giving a speech at a school in Manila.
The comments sparked calls by politicians, including at least two sitting senators, for Manila to expel the envoy.
"The Department reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary," Monday's statement said.
Diplomatic squabbles between China and US ally the Philippines have become more frequent in recent years, typically over standoffs and altercations between rival vessels in the South China Sea.
Manila has accused China's coast guard of aggressive conduct in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, while Beijing insists it is enforcing the law against vessels that are encroaching on its territory.
China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ambassador being summoned. It last week said Jing had been selectively quoted and his remarks over-interpreted.
Lazaro told Jing the comments aggravated an already sensitive atmosphere between the two countries and undermined mutual efforts to build understanding and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.
Sensitive issues should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms that reserve space for dialogue and engagement, she said.