Philippines summons China's envoy over remarks conveying 'threat'

Reacting to Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro's labelling Beijing a regional "troublemaker", Jing told reporters last week that Manila should "feel fortunate" it had a neighbour like China.

"If we want to use force, we may easily win. But no, we will not choose force, and we love peace," he said after giving a speech at a school in Manila.

The comments sparked calls by politicians, including at least two sitting senators, for Manila to expel the envoy.

"The Department reserves the right to take further diplomatic action as it deems necessary," Monday's statement said.

Diplomatic squabbles between China and US ally the Philippines have become more frequent in recent years, typically over standoffs and altercations between rival vessels in the South China Sea.

Manila has accused China's coast guard of aggressive conduct in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, while Beijing insists it is enforcing the law against vessels that are encroaching on its territory.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ambassador being summoned. It last week said Jing had been selectively quoted and his remarks over-interpreted.

Lazaro told Jing the comments aggravated an already sensitive atmosphere between the two countries and undermined mutual efforts to build understanding and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Sensitive issues should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms that reserve space for dialogue and engagement, she said.

