Why a remote Philippine island chain near Taiwan is drawing China’s attention

BEIJING: A maritime confrontation near a remote Philippine island chain in early October has drawn fresh attention to an emerging pressure point between Beijing and Manila, this time on Taiwan's doorstep.

Batanes, the Philippines' northernmost province, is gaining strategic prominence amid China’s growing concerns over Manila's deepening defence ties with the United States and Japan, and its potential role in a conflict over Taiwan, analysts say.

China's activities may "serve as a warning against Philippine involvement in a Taiwan contingency", said Ian Seow, a senior analyst in the China Programme at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS), a Singapore think-tank.

Long overshadowed by disputes in the South China Sea, tensions around Batanes are now playing out on several fronts, from increased Chinese maritime activity to recent arguments by some Chinese scholars questioning Philippine sovereignty over the islands.

WHY BATANES MATTERS

Located less than 200km south of Taiwan, Batanes lies in the Luzon Strait, which connects the South China Sea to the western Pacific.

It comprises 10 islands, only three of which are inhabited. Batanes had just 18,937 residents, according to the country's 2024 census, making it the Philippines’ least populated province.