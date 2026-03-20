Prabowo slams ‘inefficient’ spending by regional officials, including governor’s US$500,000 official car

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has criticised regional government spending as unproductive and inefficient, alluding to a governor’s recent purchase of an official car worth 8.5 billion rupiah (US$502,304).

"I think many officials are inefficient. You can see for yourself. Let's be honest. There are districts and regional governments; how much did the governor buy the official car (for)? 8 billion rupiah," Prabowo said on Thursday (Mar 19) at a discussion with experts and journalists at his private residence in Bogor.

While Prabowo did not name the governor in question, his comment follows a much-publicised controversy surrounding East Kalimantan governor Rudy Mas’ud earlier this month.

On Mar 2, Rudy returned his 8.5 billion rupiah official vehicle - a Range Rover 3.0 Autobiography LWB - following widespread public criticism over what many considered as excessive spending.

“I have decided to return the car after carefully listening to and considering the aspirations and constructive feedback of the people of East Kalimantan. A good government is one that listens and has the courage to make wise decisions,” Rudy said in a statement, according to local media.

Rudy also emphasised that returning the luxury vehicle would not disrupt government operations or compromise public services and assured residents that government operations would continue to run effectively.

“Constructive criticism will, God willing, serve as our motivation to build a stronger and more successful East Kalimantan,” he said, adding that he chose the Range Rover to uphold East Kalimantan’s image as the home of the new capital, Nusantara.

“Our administration frequently hosts guests from across Indonesia and abroad. Our facilities must reflect the region’s dignity and not appear inferior to outsiders. I do not want East Kalimantan to be seen as poor,” he said.