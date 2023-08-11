Private sector plays key role in Indonesia's pursuit of sustainable agriculture, food security

BOOSTING HORTICULTURE SECTOR

Ms Efrina Ginting, a small-scale Indonesian farmer, has been farming hydroponically for the last eight years.

With help from agritech firm Beleaf Farms as a partner farmer, she has scaled up to nearly 1,000 sq m of space, spread over three greenhouses in two locations in West Java.

"I planted a little bok choy and when I wanted to harvest it, I offered it to them (Beleaf) and they took it. That’s how my relationship with them began,” she told CNA.

“After that, they made me an offer to plant what they needed and according to what they requested. But the entire farm would just produce one item – which was bok choy. That’s how my partnership with them started.”

Beleaf Farms started out as a hydroponic farm in 2019, before moving on to other aspects of the horticulture sector.

Its founder Amrit Lakhiani told CNA a lot of Indonesian farmers are actually underperforming in terms of yield and quality, especially when compared to other Southeast Asian countries.