Rain, rising rivers hamper Nepal tunnel rescue as disaster missing toll nears 3,000

BIDUR, Nepal: Rescuers in Nepal and China battled Sunday (Aug 30) to find thousands missing after a deadly, tsunami-like wall of water and debris swept through the Himalayan region, engulfing entire villages.

Figures from both countries put the number of missing close to 3,000, with 691 bodies recovered - and reports of some dead possibly swept downstream as far away as India.

The disaster, which struck the China-Nepal border Wednesday morning, was caused by a glacial collapse, sending a wall of water and debris downstream, the US Geological Survey said.

The Nepali army was working on Sunday to rescue workers who are believed trapped in a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydroelectric site after they successfully inserted a pipe into the passage.

Teams had "started sending air through the small opening", Nepali Home Minister Sudan Gurung said in a statement. But efforts were hampered on Sunday by rains and rising river waters, with Nepal's disaster authorities urging rescue teams to exercise caution.

More than 100 workers may still be alive and trapped inside such tunnels, with rescue efforts focused on the Trishuli 3A and 3B sites.

While the exact cause of the collapse is unclear, climate change is causing glaciers to melt worldwide, increasing the risk of such disasters.

"The sudden glacial collapse and flash flood is a devastating reminder of how fragile these mountain environments can be", UN climate chief Simon Steill said in a statement.