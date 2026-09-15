Hot, dry spell in Sarawak to persist into next month as haze lingers, water levels fall

KUCHING: Sarawak is bracing for its hot and dry spell to persist into next month, as smoke from forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia continues to shroud its skies and dwindling water levels put authorities on high alert.

For weeks, residents have endured scorching daytime temperatures and choking haze, with clear skies and fresh air becoming increasingly scarce.

“In the past weeks, it’s been bad. It’s been hard to breathe,” one Sarawak resident said.

“Some of my friends who are asthmatic are having trouble breathing and facing respiratory issues. I can’t imagine how children and older people feel.”

Seasoned biker Jani Mat Il, who makes an annual ride from the northern tip of Sabah to the southern end of Sarawak, described travelling through the state as akin to riding through a furnace.

Roads were dusty and visibility was poor, said the university lecturer. “We can't see the sun, but the weather is very hot.”