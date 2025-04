Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit

Trump made Saudi Arabia and Israel the initial stops on his inaugural foreign trip during his first term in 2017.The US president met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday and discussed a proposal for the US to take control of Gaza Trump's plan has been globally condemned, including by Saudi Arabia.Trump also said on Monday that he would like the war in Gaza to stop, and he thinks that could happen relatively soon.In Yemen, which borders Saudi Arabia to the south, the United States has launched airstrikes against the Iran-aligned Houthis in an effort to force an end to the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.The airstrikes are the biggest US military operation in the Middle East since Trump took office in January.