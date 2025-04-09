Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in US to plan Trump visit

RIYADH: RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's foreign minister arrived in the United States on Tuesday (Apr 8) for an official visit aimed at planning US President Donald Trump's expected trip to the kingdom later this spring, a source close to the Saudi royal court told Reuters.



Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud will also discuss Gaza and the status of Yemen's Houthis during meetings with US government officials, the source said.



The trip was scheduled before last week's US tariffs announcement, the source added. Trump's tariff offensive has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession that could drive down the price of oil, Saudi Arabia's main export.