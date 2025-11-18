Ousted Bangladesh PM Hasina’s death sentence could deepen country’s political crisis: Analysts

Bangladesh is at a crossroads after a tribunal sentenced ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly protest crackdown.

The verdict is largely symbolic and unlikely to be carried out – as Hasina remains in exile in India – but it could deepen divisions within the country, said analysts after Monday’s (Nov 17) ruling.

They added that it could also complicate relations with India and undermine Bangladesh’s fragile democracy.

IMPLEMENTATION IN DOUBT

Aside from Hasina, former Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal – also sentenced to death – is reportedly hiding in India too.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has urged New Delhi to extradite both, but India has yet to respond to the demand.

Hasina has dismissed the in absentia ruling as politically motivated, alleging the process was a foregone conclusion.

Amit Ranjan, a research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Institute of South Asian Studies, said India’s decision will likely be guided by its own strategic interests, not Dhaka’s political pressures.

India has “close ties with Hasina’s family” and must balance that friendship with its national interest, he told CNA’s Asia Tonight.