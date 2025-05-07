Shelling between India and Pakistan along Kashmir frontier

MUZAFFARABAD/NEW DELHI: Multiple loud explosions were heard in several places in Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday (May 7) as India said it had attacked "terrorist infrastructure" in nine sites, and Pakistan responded.

Pakistan reported that at least three people died and 12 were injured, according to an initial assessment.

After the explosions, power was blacked out in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what the explosions were.

The police and witnesses have reported shelling between India's and Pakistan's troops at three places along the Kashmir frontier.

India’s Defence Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that at least nine sites were targeted “where terrorist attacks against India have been planned.”

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistan military facilities have been targeted,” the statement said, adding that “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement said.