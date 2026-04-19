Three dead after shooting in Malaysia restaurant; 71-year-old suspect arrested

A 71-year-old man in Malaysia has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three dead in Johor's Kota Tinggi on Sunday (Apr 19).

District police in the area had received information regarding a shooting incident at a restaurant in Kota Tinggi at about 1.30pm, Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad said in a statement on Sunday.

Two Malaysian men and a foreign woman - aged between 37 and 63 - were believed to have been killed with a shotgun, he said. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, a Malaysian, was arrested at about 2pm, about 200m from where the incident occurred.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Based on preliminary police investigations, the incident does not involve terrorism or organised crime," the police chief added.

He said that the police are not ruling out the possibility that the motive might have stemmed from personal debts, adding that the incident is still being investigated.

Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times reported that after the suspect had opened fire, he drove off to another restaurant and sat down.

Police have seized the firearm that the suspect was believed to have used.

Police chief Rahaman said that the suspect did not have a criminal record and he had a valid firearms licence.

According to the statement, the case is being investigated for murder.