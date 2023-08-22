Plane crash probe: Singapore helping Malaysia authorities retrieve data from cockpit voice recorder

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities are assisting Malaysia with investigations into a plane crash that happened last week.

The aircraft's cockpit voice recorder (CVR) was sent to Singapore for analysis after the Malaysian Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) faced difficulties retrieving the data from the charred CVR, said Malaysia's transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook on Monday (Aug 21).

Last Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft exploded into a fireball on impact when it crashed onto a highway near Shah Alam in the Malaysian state of Selangor.

All eight people on board - six passengers and two flight crew - as well as two motorists on the four-lane road were killed.

Mr Loke said experts in Singapore would retrieve data from the final 30 minutes of voice recording captured in the memory puck before the crash happened.

"Since we do not have the equipment to retrieve the data, the memory puck was sent to Singapore yesterday," he said, adding that the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore would help to retrieve the data.

A spokesperson from Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) told CNA that the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau of Singapore is assisting its Malaysian counterpart with the investigation.

Mr Loke added that he hoped all parties would give the authorities time to get an analysis of the recording.

"We do not know how long (it would take) but we are doing our best to get the recording. We will make an announcement once it is available. We want to do it fast but there are technical issues to overcome,” he said.