Singapore leaders send condolences after death of Thailand's former queen Sirikit

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Sunday (Oct 26) sent their condolences to Thailand after the passing of its former queen Sirikit.
Former queen Sirikit, the mother of the current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died late Friday at the age of 93.
The Singapore government conveyed its condolences to the royal family, the Thai Government, and the people of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.
In a letter to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on behalf of Singaporeans, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he and his wife were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the king's mother.
Mr Tharman said the late queen led an extraordinary and inspiring life.
"She was a constant and supportive presence beside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Her initiatives brought the beauty of Thai textiles and culture to the attention of the world, and preserved local handicrafts, uplifted livelihoods of rural communities, and improved the health of women and children."
They brought far-reaching benefits to the country, he said.
Queen Sirikit will be fondly remembered for her dedication to the welfare of the Thai people, Mr Tharman added.
Sirikit's husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, with 70 years on the throne since 1946. She was at his side for much of that.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent his condolences to his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul.
In his condolence letter on behalf of the government, Mr Wong said the late queen was well-loved and respected by the people of Thailand.
"She carried out her royal duties with grace and was a steadfast pillar beside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great throughout his reign," Mr Wong said.
He added that her selfless dedication to sustainable development, the welfare of women and children, and preservation of traditional crafts demonstrated her wisdom and foresight.
The legacy of her work will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the Thai people in the years to come, Mr Wong said.
"Her Majesty’s passing is a great loss, and she will be dearly missed. My thoughts are with you and the people of Thailand during this period of grief."
Writing to his counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan said Queen Sirikit "will always be remembered for her love, magnanimity, and devotion to the Thai people".
She was fittingly regarded by the Thai people as the Mother of the Nation, Dr Balakrishnan said.
He also mentioned how the late queen supported King Bhumibol Adulyadej on royal missions that brought development and improvement to the quality of life for the Thai people.
Together, they launched over 4,000 royal development projects aimed at uplifting lives and livelihoods, Dr Balakrishnan noted in his letter.
"Her Majesty also dedicated her life to charity work and led the Thai Red Cross Society from 1956.
"She left an indelible mark on Thai society for her role in helping to foster the stability and prosperity which the country enjoys today," he said.
"Please accept my sincere condolences for this profound loss that will be felt by many."