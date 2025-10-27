Singapore leaders send condolences after death of Thailand's former queen Sirikit

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders on Sunday (Oct 26) sent their condolences to Thailand after the passing of its former queen Sirikit.



Former queen Sirikit, the mother of the current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died late Friday at the age of 93.

The Singapore government conveyed its condolences to the royal family, the Thai Government, and the people of Thailand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

In a letter to Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn on behalf of Singaporeans, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he and his wife were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the king's mother.

Mr Tharman said the late queen led an extraordinary and inspiring life.

"She was a constant and supportive presence beside His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. Her initiatives brought the beauty of Thai textiles and culture to the attention of the world, and preserved local handicrafts, uplifted livelihoods of rural communities, and improved the health of women and children."

They brought far-reaching benefits to the country, he said.

Queen Sirikit will be fondly remembered for her dedication to the welfare of the Thai people, Mr Tharman added.

Sirikit's husband, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, was Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, with 70 years on the throne since 1946. She was at his side for much of that.