Singaporean man fined US$2,152 over Johor viral road rage incident

JOHOR BAHRU: A 40-year-old Singaporean man involved in a viral road rage incident in Johor Bahru was fined RM9,100 (US$2,152) on Thursday (Jun 12) after he pleaded guilty to charges of mischief and insulting behaviour.

Cheng Kuan Poh Colin, a human resources manager, was accused of committing mischief by damaging a Malaysia-registered car belonging to Ng Yeow Meng on Saturday, local media reported.

Cheng was also accused of insulting the modesty of 32-year-old Ng by spitting on his face at Taman Sutera Utama in Johor Bahru, The Star reported.

Cheng’s charges were read to him in Mandarin and he pleaded guilty before Magistrate A Shaarmini on Thursday.

He was fined RM4,300 for the charge of damaging a car. If unable to pay the fine, he will serve six months’ jail.

He was also fined another RM4,800 for the second charge of insult of modesty, and will also have to serve six months’ jail if unable to pay this fine, The Star reported.

According to local media reports, his lawyer Norfarahin Mohd Yazid had sought a lower fine, saying her client has to care for his sick, bedridden parents.

“He earns S$2,000 as a human resources manager and this is his first offence,” Norfarahin was quoted as saying.