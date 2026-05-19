Heir to Thai beer empire Singha sacked after brother's abuse accusations

BANGKOK: One of Thailand's richest men dismissed his cousin from the Singha beer business empire on Tuesday (May 19), the company said, after days of controversy over allegations the man had sexually abused his own brother.

Environmental activist Siranudh Scott, a scion of the Bhirombhakdi family who control the beer brand ubiquitous in Thailand, posted an emotional video on his Facebook page this month accusing his elder brother of repeatedly abusing him in his teenage years.

"Everyone in my family knows it because they listened to the tape I recorded of his confession" but no one took action, he said, declaring that he no longer wanted to be referred to as a "Singha heir".

"I don't want to stay in a family that doesn't value me or have empathy for me," he added through tears. "I can't live with this kind of people."

The 29-year-old, whose father is Scottish, is a prominent and sometimes controversial marine conservationist, who founded a group called Sea You Strong active in the seas off southern Thailand.

His declarations prompted days of headlines in Thai media.

Siranudh's brother Sunit had been "dismissed" from all his positions, the conglomerate's parent company Boonrawd Brewery Company said in a statement.

The company "would like to express its deepest regret to Siranudh Scott for what happened", it said, adding it was cooperating with authorities in their investigations.

It was signed by CEO Bhurit Bhirombhakdi - the two men's cousin.

He also posted online a letter from Sunit in which the accused man said: "In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive ... until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved."

Sunit previously denied the accusations of sexual abuse, but acknowledged roughhouse play between boys.

The Bhirombhakdi family are listed as Thailand's 15th richest by Forbes, which estimates their net worth at US$1.75 billion.

As well as Singha Beer, the group's other interests include food manufacturing, hotels, power and property.