South Korea's Lee orders new investigation team to look into deadly 2022 crush

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ordered the setting up of a new investigation team, involving police and prosecutors, to look into the deadly Halloween crowd crush that killed 159, mostly young people, in 2022, his spokesperson said on Thursday (Jul 17).

Lee's move to launch a new probe came as he met the bereaved families of victims from recent major disasters, including the Halloween crush in Seoul's Itaewon district, his spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told a briefing.

Lee, who took office in June, has promised to make the country safer and to prevent any repeat of the disasters in recent years that have often been blamed on the inadequate response by authorities.

The president said the new investigation team would work alongside a special commission that was launched in September last year to look into the case, according to the spokesperson.