Two South Koreans detained in Cambodia return home amid scam crackdown

SEOUL: Two South Koreans detained in a crime crackdown by Cambodian authorities returned home on Friday (Oct 17), police said, a day after Phnom Penh announced plans to deport 59 Koreans accused of working in cyberscam operations.

South Korea sent a team to the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday to discuss cases of fake jobs and scam centres involved in kidnapping dozens of its nationals.

Seoul has said 63 South Koreans had been detained by authorities in Cambodia, and vowed to bring them home.

Two South Koreans who had been awaiting "repatriation from Cambodia arrived at the Incheon International Airport" on Friday, an official from the Korean National Police Agency told AFP.

The official did not provide any further detail on what the two South Koreans had been doing in Cambodia.

Another two also returned to South Korea from Cambodia earlier this week, he added, without clarifying whether the four had been deported by authorities.