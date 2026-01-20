Rare purple star sapphire weighing 3,563 carats unveiled in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: A purple star sapphire weighing 3,563 carats, which is claimed to be the world’s biggest of its kind, was unveiled on Saturday (Jan 17) in the Sri Lankan capital by the owners, who are ready to sell the precious stone, which is estimated to be worth at least US$300 million.

The round-shaped gem named “Star of Pure Land” is the world’s largest documented natural purple star sapphire, said Ashan Amarasinghe, a consultant gemologist.

“This is the largest purple star sapphire of its kind,” he told the media, adding that the gem “shows a well-defined asterism. It has six rays asterism. That’s something special out of all the other stones”.

The gem, which has been polished, is owned by the Star of Pure Land Team, who want to remain anonymous for security reasons.