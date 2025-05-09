Taiwan continues efforts to rescue scam victims trapped in Southeast Asian compounds

The first sign of trouble came in Thailand when the car carrying Hsieh took an unusually long journey. It then crossed into Myanmar.

"I had a bad feeling. But by then I realised that even if I had wanted to turn back, it was too late. Armed men surrounded us during the ride to the compound,” he told CNA.

Hsieh was taken to one of the many scam facilities near the border with Thailand.

"Because I made it clear I didn't want to work or stay... they locked me in a small dark room. I was restrained by seven or eight soldiers," Hsieh recalled. He was then beaten.

"They said if I tried to leave, the soldiers would kill me. They told me there were landmines along the compound's perimeters and all the soldiers carried guns."

The scam centre set quotas for the workers to meet – hitting their targets meant food and money.

"It was commission-based. For example, if I scammed someone of US$20,000, I could earn 9 per cent. I saw people’s lockers and they were full of Chinese yuan and Thai baht,” Hsieh said.

"I chatted with victims but I tried to end the conversations quickly because I really didn't want to scam anyone."

He attempted to escape twice but was unsuccessful.