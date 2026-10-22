Teen arrested over axe attack on Sarawak teacher; minister urges public not to shame student

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old student has been arrested after allegedly attacking a female teacher with an axe at an international school in Malaysia's Sarawak state, in an incident that was livestreamed on social media.

Sarawak police said they received an emergency call around 8.03am reporting that a student had brought firecrackers to school and injured a teacher with an axe.

The victim, a female teacher, reportedly sustained injuries to her hand.

Recordings of the Facebook livestream, which lasted about 12 minutes, circulated on social media before they were taken down by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, according to Malaysian media reports.

The footage, purportedly recorded from the teenager's perspective, showed him taking an axe and a lighter out of his schoolbag while inside a school toilet.

He appeared to have a mobile phone strapped to his head to record his movements before running towards a classroom, where the alleged attack occurred.

The footage became shaky during the commotion before the screen went black, although screams could still be heard.

The teenager was subsequently detained and held in the psychiatric ward of Sarawak General Hospital for further assessment, according to New Straits Times.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the attack. A press conference has been scheduled for Oct 27.