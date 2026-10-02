Thai Airways chief says he was fired by board after Bangkok flood chaos

BANGKOK: The chief executive of Thai Airways, Chai Eamsiri, has been fired by the company's board following the flag carrier's chaotic response to the heavy floods that hit Bangkok last week, he told reporters on Friday.

"They didn't give a reason," Chai told reporters, referring to the board of the carrier, which met on Friday. "They want to see if there are gaps ... mistakes in the work carried out."

Thai Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline had been forced to cancel dozens of flights this week and suspend its cargo operations, partly due to issues with its employees being unable to get to work when the floods hit last week.

Disruption to its operations at the main Suvarnabhumi Airport included huge baggage delays that required assistance from the Air Force to clear.