Thai Airways cuts flights, battles baggage chaos as Bangkok floods ease

BANGKOK: Thailand's flag carrier Thai Airways struggled to resume regular services on Tuesday (Sep 29) following heavy rain, though the government said floodwater in the capital Bangkok was expected to recede within three days if no more rain fell.

Thai Airways plans to cut about 30 flights, about 30 per cent of its planned departures from Bangkok, on Tuesday, the airline's chief executive Chai Eamsiri told reporters.

The reduction in Thai Airways flights from Bangkok will last for at least three days, he said.

"Almost 100 per cent of flights over the past two days were delayed, with fewer than 3 per cent on schedule as operational capacity could not be sustained," he said.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, Thai Airways announced several flight cancellations to and from Bangkok on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They include TG407 from Bangkok to Singapore and TG408 from Singapore to Bangkok.

Other affected routes include New Delhi, Kuala Lumpur, Frankfurt, Munich and Brussels.

Bangkok was hit by around 320mm of rain over two to three days last week, nearly as much as the sprawling low-lying city usually gets in the whole of September.