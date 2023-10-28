Captain of Thai football team rescued from flooded cave took his own life at UK school

SINGAPORE: The captain of the Thai junior football team that was rescued from a flooded cave in 2018 took his own life at school in the United Kingdom earlier this year, a coroner has ruled.

Duangpetch "Dom" Promthep was 17 years old when he died in February.

He was found unconscious in his dormitory room on Feb 12 and died in hospital two days later. The teenager was a student at the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire.

British media reported on Friday (Oct 28) that following an inquest into his death, Professor Catherine Mason, senior coroner for Leicester city and south Leicestershire, recorded a conclusion of suicide.

"Mr Promthep was not known to mental health services, and it is not known why he took the actions that he did. It could not have been foreseen or prevented," said the senior coroner, as quoted by the BBC.

"The police investigation has found no evidence of third-party involvement or suspicious circumstances."