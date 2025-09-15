Thai ex-PM Thaksin moved to prison hospital wing

BANGKOK: Jailed former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was on Monday (Sep 15) moved to his prison's medical wing due to his age and chronic health issues, a corrections department official told AFP.

Thailand's Supreme Court last week ordered Thaksin, 76, to serve a one-year prison term after it ruled he improperly served a 2023 sentence in a hospital suite rather than a cell.

The telecoms magnate is one of Thailand's richest people and most polarising politicians, the patriarch of a dynasty which has for two decades grappled with the kingdom's pro-monarchy, pro-military establishment.

However his movement is flagging, with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month sacked as prime minister by court order and Thaksin now behind bars at Bangkok's Klong Prem prison.