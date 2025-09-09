Thai court orders ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra to serve one year in jail

Thailand's Supreme Court on Tuesday (Sep 9) ruled billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra improperly served a 2023 prison term in a hospital suite, ordering him to serve one year of jail time.

"Sending him to hospital was not legal, the defendant knows his sickness was not an urgent matter, and staying in hospital cannot count as a prison term," said the ruling read out by a judge.

The court also said the detention was not served according to procedure.

Police would take Thaksin into custody, a Reuters reporter who attended the verdict said.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra decried the ruling, adding that Thaksin was the first Thai prime minister to go to prison despite the "good he has done for the country".

She also expressed concern for his health given the new circumstances.