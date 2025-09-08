Thai ex-PM Thaksin lands in Bangkok ahead of crucial court date

BANGKOK: Influential Thai ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra landed back home on Monday (Sep 8) ahead of a scheduled watershed ruling by the kingdom's top court which may see him jailed.

Thaksin jetted away last week as his dynasty's party was ousted from office, fuelling speculation he had absconded from a Supreme Court inquiry probing whether he properly served a prison sentence.

The results of the investigation are due Tuesday, and while Thaksin's guilt is not its subject, analysts say the ruling may nonetheless see him jailed.

But televised images on Thai media showed Thaksin, 76, landing back at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport by private jet on Monday afternoon, and he has pledged to attend the court date in person.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Shinawatra's clan has for two decades been the key foe of Thailand's pro-military, pro-royalty elite who view their populist brand as a threat to traditional social order.

But the dynasty's momentum is flagging after a litany of legal and political setbacks, the Supreme Court ruling a potential further blow after their Pheu Thai Party were ousted from office last week.