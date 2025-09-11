Commentary: Thaksin may be in jail, but don't count him out yet

SINGAPORE: Within barely two weeks, the Pheu Thai party has endured one bitter pill after another. It started on Aug 29 when party chief and then Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed by the Constitutional Court, followed by the rapid ascension of fierce rival Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) as the head of a new coalition government.

To compound Pheu Thai's misery, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Sep 9) ordered former leader Thaksin Shinawatra to serve one year in jail, ruling that he had improperly served his sentence for corruption.

Thaksin had received an eight-year sentence in 2023 upon returning to Thailand from self-imposed exile; this was later commuted to one year after a royal pardon. He spent almost all of it in Bangkok’s Police General Hospital due to alleged health issues.

Many observers have since suggested that this string of setbacks sounds the death knell for the influential Shinawatra clan, which has dominated Thai politics since 2001.

Surely the latest blows will sting. But is this really the end of Thaksin's story?