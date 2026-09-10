Suspected gunman in Thailand kindergarten shooting surrenders after 18-hour standoff

BANGKOK: A police officer who allegedly gunned down his wife at the kindergarten where she was a teacher in eastern Thailand surrendered on Thursday (Sep 10) after an overnight standoff with authorities, officials said.

Tatsapong Tongthat, an officer at the Bang Lamung station in Chonburi province, allegedly killed his wife late Wednesday morning inside a building at the Nongplalai Municipal Kindergarten about 150km southeast of the capital Bangkok, according to the provincial government.

Authorities said he fled to his home after the shooting and police surrounded the house, where he remained until surrendering after an 18-hour standoff.

All 44 students at the school were unharmed and evacuated with other teachers after the shooting, Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong said in a statement on Facebook.

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Classes were suspended until Friday as a safety precaution, officials said.