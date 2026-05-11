Thai police arrest 9 in largest ivory seizure in decade

BANGKOK: Thai police announced the largest seizure of smuggled ivory in a decade on Monday (May 11), with nine people arrested and accused of trying to sell 250kg of African elephant tusks via Facebook.

Thailand is a major transit hub for wildlife smugglers who often sell highly prized endangered animals and animal parts on the lucrative black market in Asia.

The arrests and seizures of ivory, valued at around US$300,000 and smuggled by ship from Africa, occurred across seven provinces in Thailand on Thursday, anti-wildlife trafficking authorities said.

"It was the biggest lot we seized in 10 years," Patompong Thongchamroon, from the national police's environmental crime division, told AFP.