Thai soldier loses leg in landmine blast on Cambodia: Thailand military

BANGKOK: A Thai soldier lost his leg on Friday (Feb 27) in a landmine blast on the country's contested frontier with Cambodia, where a shaky truce is holding after months of cross-border clashes, Thailand's military said.

"One soldier has been critically wounded and lost his right leg after stepping on a landmine," the Thai army said in a statement, adding the incident took place around dawn in the border province of Surin.

However the Thai military said a "preliminary examination" of Friday's blast "indicates that the landmine was buried deep in clay and covered with leaves, suggesting it was not newly laid".

Thailand and Cambodia have repeatedly accused each other of violating successive truces with cross-border gun and mortar fire, while Bangkok has alleged Phnomh Penh's soldiers have laid fresh landmines on contested soil.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Since last summer dozens have been killed in waves of conflict along the nations' jungle-bound border, disputed for more than a century since its demarcation in the French colonial era.

More than a million civilians were displaced along the 800km frontier at the height of the fighting in July and December, before a tentative ceasefire took effect.

Cambodia's border is still littered with unexploded ordinance dating back to separate conflicts decades ago.

Under the December truce, Cambodia and Thailand pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts along the frontier.