Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect after a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Three people have been killed and at least three others wounded, emergency services said.

Thai PBS News, citing the Erawan Emergency Medical Center, said there have been seven injuries.

Hundreds of people were earlier seen fleeing from Siam Paragon, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.

The mall was put on lock down.

Live video from the scene showed an empty mall and its surroundings clear of crowds in what would usually be a busy evening peak hour. Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard.