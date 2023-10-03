Thai police arrest 14-year-old suspected gunman after shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall

BANGKOK: Thai police have arrested a 14-year-old suspect after a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall on Tuesday (Oct 3).
Three people have been killed and at least three others wounded, emergency services said.
Thai PBS News, citing the Erawan Emergency Medical Center, said there have been seven injuries.
Hundreds of people were earlier seen fleeing from Siam Paragon, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.
The mall was put on lock down.
Live video from the scene showed an empty mall and its surroundings clear of crowds in what would usually be a busy evening peak hour. Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard.
Word of the incident first spread on social media, as users shared footage of crowds fleeing the mall. Several people said they heard gunshots.
Video shared by X user @janejanejuta showed shoppers and mall employees crouching down and taking shelter at what appeared to be a food court. A man can be heard urging the group to sit down.
Shutters were down at Siam BTS Station at about 5.25pm.
Officers were seen directing people away from the Siam Paragon exit, which is connected to the platform. Scores of people were also gathered outside the station waiting to be let in, with some managing to duck through.
The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.
Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large.
In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.
Additional reporting by Saksith Saiyasombut.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.