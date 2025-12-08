Logo
At least five killed as thousands flee fresh Thailand-Cambodia clashes
At least five killed as thousands flee fresh Thailand-Cambodia clashes

Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) as both sides accused the other of breaching a ceasefire. 

People rest at a shelter, following fresh military clashes between Thailand and Cambodia along parts of their disputed border, in Buriram province, Thailand, Dec 8, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Prajoub Sukprom)

08 Dec 2025 01:50PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 03:59PM)
Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday (Dec 8) as both sides accused the other of breaking a ceasefire that halted fighting earlier this year.

At least five people have reportedly been killed - four Cambodian civilians and one Thai soldier.

The ceasefire was strained early last month after Thai troops were injured by landmines, prompting Thailand to indefinitely suspend the implementation of the agreement.

Fresh fighting has prompted evacuations along the border on both sides. Follow live.

