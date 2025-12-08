Thai army says air strikes launched along disputed border area with Cambodia

BANGKOK: Thailand has launched air strikes along its disputed border with Cambodia, Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said on Monday (Dec 8), after both countries accused the other of breaching a ceasefire agreement.

He added that Thailand deployed air assets to strike Cambodian military targets in several locations to suppress continued supporting-fire attacks.

Major General Withai said new clashes occurred at dawn on Monday after fighting continued through Sunday.

"At around 5.05am (6.05am, Singapore time), Cambodian forces opened fire with small arms and indirect-fire weapons in the Chong An Ma area of Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani province," he added.

"Thai troops responded in accordance with rules of engagement using both small arms and indirect-fire weapons."

The Royal Thai Air Force later stated that the air strikes targeted "only military installations" within Cambodian territory.

"All missions were executed with caution, targeting only military infrastructure, weapons depots, command centres and logistical routes assessed as direct threats," it said.

It added that the air strikes were conducted in response to Cambodian military actions that "could escalate military operations and pose a threat to the Thai border area".

According to Major General Winthai, the Thai army "received reports that Thai soldiers had been struck by supporting fire, resulting in one fatality and four injuries" and evacuation support for civilians had been activated.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said Thai forces launched an attack on Cambodian troops in the border provinces of Preah Vihear and Oddar Meanchey on Monday morning, adding that Phnom Penh had not retaliated.

"It should be noted that this attack occurred after the Thai forces engaged in numerous provocative actions for many days ... with the objective of instigating confrontations," she added.

"The red line for responding has already been set. I urge commanders at all levels to educate all officers and soldiers accordingly," Cambodia's influential former Prime Minister Hun Sen, the long-time former leader and father of current premier Hun Manet, also said in a Facebook post on Monday.